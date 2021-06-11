Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $31,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after buying an additional 546,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 823,462 shares of company stock valued at $65,666,608 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $89.03 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.73.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.