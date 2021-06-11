Heritage Trust Co Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,805. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

