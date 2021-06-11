Heritage Trust Co Buys 2,833 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 329,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,347. The company has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

