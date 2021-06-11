Helix Price Reaches $0.0041 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Helix has a market cap of $136,732.81 and $35.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00028473 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001516 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002449 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

