HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $1.28 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $445.99 million and approximately $181,385.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007184 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003641 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00060752 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00044592 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

