Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Landec comprises about 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landec were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 57.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Landec by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 566,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,092 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Landec by 563.3% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 108,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.01. 491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 255.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 72,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.