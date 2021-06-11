Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 19,602 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,725,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the period. Lincoln Educational Services comprises approximately 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LINC. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

LINC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

