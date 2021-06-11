Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $122.83 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

