Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CALM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 4,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.61.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.