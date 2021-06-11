Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.77

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 39000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

