HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $85.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.55.

HQY stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

