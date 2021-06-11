Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

