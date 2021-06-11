Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.56.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after acquiring an additional 560,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after acquiring an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.