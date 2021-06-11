Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 8,635 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84.
- On Monday, April 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00.
Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $59.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
