Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 8,635 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84.

On Monday, April 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.