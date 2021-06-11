HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded at TheStreet

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 80.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 400,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.