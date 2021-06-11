Head to Head Review: Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) versus Its Rivals

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) is one of 151 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Summit Wireless Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors 2106 8316 15467 644 2.55

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.09%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million -$12.70 million -1.79 Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors $3.36 billion $591.82 million 18.75

Summit Wireless Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -423.93% -139.67% -97.53% Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors -23.33% 1.81% 0.86%

Volatility & Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.09, meaning that their average share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Wireless Technologies peers beat Summit Wireless Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

