Head to Head Review: FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) vs. Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -136.60% -39.99% -14.00% Thermon Group -0.36% 2.99% 1.71%

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.03, suggesting that its share price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermon Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Thermon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 45.77 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -41.92 Thermon Group $383.49 million 1.49 $11.94 million $0.75 22.93

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. FuelCell Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thermon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FuelCell Energy and Thermon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 3 5 0 0 1.63 Thermon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.10, indicating a potential downside of 9.54%. Thermon Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.16%. Given Thermon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thermon Group is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Thermon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Thermon Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thermon Group beats FuelCell Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables that automatically regulate heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for highest temperature applications and harsh environments; skin effect trace heating systems; heat traced and insulated tubing bundles for environmental gas sampling systems; heat transfer compounds and steam tubing for steam tracing solutions; tank heating and insulation systems; control and monitoring systems for heat tracing applications; control and power distribution panels, and skid assemblies; and project engineering and management services to heat trace systems for industrial facilities. It also provides automation software that generates installed CAD drawings, bills-of-materials, and specification of large projects; construction and field services for the installation, operation, and maintenance of heat trace systems; explosion-proof gas catalytic heaters, convection heaters designed for rugged industrial applications, electric heaters engineered for industrial processes and environments, gas and liquid filtration systems, and heat transfer systems for rail track and switch equipment; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, transportation, mining, and other industrial markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

