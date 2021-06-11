HC Wainwright Cuts First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$1.10

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Mining Gold stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$271.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

