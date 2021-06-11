Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

HAYW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

