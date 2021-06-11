Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €32.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.30 ($30.94).

ETR WAC opened at €25.12 ($29.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €11.76 ($13.84) and a 52-week high of €25.88 ($30.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.15.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

