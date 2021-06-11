Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.70. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 176,807 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

