Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,114,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after buying an additional 110,817 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 334,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.91 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

