Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 192.09 ($2.51) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.22. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of £408.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

GKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Jon Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.