Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.94 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is 1.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

