Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

