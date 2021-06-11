Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff Sells 4,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Stan Klimoff sold 853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $13,221.50.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

