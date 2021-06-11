Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-4.850 EPS.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08. Greif has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

