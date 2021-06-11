Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-4.850 EPS.
Shares of GEF stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08. Greif has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.
In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
About Greif
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
