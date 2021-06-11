Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Financial Contrast

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

1.0% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare 21.32% 37.21% 25.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Viemed Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.60 -$29.66 million N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 2.23 $31.53 million $0.78 9.42

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greenbrook TMS and Viemed Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viemed Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 42.47%. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.07%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Greenbrook TMS.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Greenbrook TMS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.