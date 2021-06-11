Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE GTN opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

