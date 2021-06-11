Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

