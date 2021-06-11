Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the May 13th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodman Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

GMGSF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 830. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.81.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.