Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 291,090 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,090 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $619,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 183,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $70.07.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

