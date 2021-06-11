Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 438,708 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,708 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Zoetis worth $491,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $181.10. 18,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.40 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.