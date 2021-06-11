Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 182.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,967,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSST opened at $50.70 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.