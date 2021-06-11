Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Up 6.2%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.80. 13,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,823,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

