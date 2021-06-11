Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.80 million-48.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

GLBE stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.63. 730,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,088. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

