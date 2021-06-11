GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 111,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

