Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Genting Singapore stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. Genting Singapore has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, SPA, and specialty retail outlets.

