Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

G stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,542. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25. Genpact has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

