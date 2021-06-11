Genetic Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,704% compared to the average volume of 600 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

