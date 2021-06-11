General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in General Mills by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 268,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.