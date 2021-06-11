General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155,074 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.45. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.