Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002743 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $178.76 million and $12.54 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.16 or 0.00807598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00086385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045229 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 177,127,991 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.