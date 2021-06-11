GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. GATX’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

GATX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 132,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. GATX has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

