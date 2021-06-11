GameStop Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of GME stock opened at $220.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20 and a beta of -2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $7,985,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

