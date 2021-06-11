G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-0.130 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

