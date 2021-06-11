G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-2.700 EPS.

GIII stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.24. 430,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,949. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.