FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Phreesia, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33).

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

PHR opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.18. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

