FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Issued By Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

