FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Boosted by KeyCorp

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $10.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

NYSE THO opened at $115.58 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.01.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,146.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

